Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,472 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $51,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,378.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

