Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $95.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 51.14%.

MITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO David N. Roberts acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,863.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Thomas Durkin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,399.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

