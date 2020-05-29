Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

