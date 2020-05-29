People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after buying an additional 4,036,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,213 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,455,000 after purchasing an additional 782,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,242,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

