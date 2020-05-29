Pi Financial Comments on Hamilton Thorne Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $1.45 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of C$0.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter sold 137,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$157,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,300. Insiders have sold 159,843 shares of company stock worth $185,419 over the last three months.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

