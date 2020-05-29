Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,339.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,993.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

