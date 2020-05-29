PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 207.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $140,483,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $85,492,000. Advent International Corp MA increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 565,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after buying an additional 383,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after buying an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WWD shares. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of WWD opened at $69.34 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

