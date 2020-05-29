PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,231 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $74.00 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

