PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 43,533 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12,766.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Peloton were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 174.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Peloton by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,613 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at $2,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Peloton from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $1,547,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 97,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,444,760.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,643,674 shares of company stock valued at $247,043,237 over the last quarter.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $49.68.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

