PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

