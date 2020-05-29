PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.47.

CRL stock opened at $176.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.42. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

