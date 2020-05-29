PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,195,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,435,000 after purchasing an additional 404,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,950 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $201,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $277,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,069.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

