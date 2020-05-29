PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,872,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after buying an additional 702,300 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $36,730,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,191,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 254,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,077,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. CIBC upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

NYSE CCJ opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.