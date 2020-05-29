PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $598,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,339.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,993.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

