PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,848,000. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after buying an additional 2,349,717 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2,074.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,651,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 1,575,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,351,000 after buying an additional 1,486,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 951,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

