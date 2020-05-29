Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $149.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE:FRT opened at $80.44 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

