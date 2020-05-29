Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SYNNEX Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SYNNEX in a report released on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($4.22). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $108.25 on Friday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $113.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $262,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,128.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and sold 5,436 shares worth $533,688. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $8,114,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

