Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Up to $81.37

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.84, but opened at $81.37. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $80.99, with a volume of 2,695,915 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.66). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 49.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

