Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zoetis Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zoetis in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

NYSE ZTS opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.26. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,419 shares of company stock worth $8,996,501 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.