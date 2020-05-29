Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of Avantor worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $127,050,000. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $106,955,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Avantor by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,630,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after buying an additional 4,140,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $66,866,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $66,145,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $409,628.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,830.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,661,317 shares of company stock valued at $551,196,298 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Avantor stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74. Avantor Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

