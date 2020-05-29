Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,817 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coty were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $4.19 on Friday. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

