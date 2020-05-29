Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of Kaman worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 2,851.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.09 million. Kaman had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $107,514.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

