Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Match Group were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $515,348.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock worth $8,853,507. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. Match Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

