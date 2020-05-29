Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 on August 24th

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by an average of 1,943.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$91.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$109.68. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.09, for a total value of C$616,931.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$482,133.95. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.10, for a total transaction of C$56,816.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,518.65. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,734.

Several analysts recently commented on RY shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

