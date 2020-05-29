Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 116.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.99. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.72.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

