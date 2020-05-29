Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of BankUnited worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,290.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 88,309 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE:BKU opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKU. ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BankUnited from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.