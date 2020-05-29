Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 25,326 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 117.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,850,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $88.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 199.73% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. UBS Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura boosted their price target on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,410.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Swidler sold 76,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $6,326,857.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,148 shares in the company, valued at $28,454,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,102 shares of company stock worth $8,853,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

