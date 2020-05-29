Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of USPH opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.66. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

