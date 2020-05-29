Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

