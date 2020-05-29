Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Construction Partners worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,624,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $117,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of ROAD opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. Construction Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $168.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

