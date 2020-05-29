Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 284,170 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn acquired 29,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

