Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 466,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 300,518 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $538,640.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 840,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,933,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 143,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,522. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

