SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,561 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.