Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,143 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 15,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 6,244 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $82,795.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 91,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,799.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.72.

RUN stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

