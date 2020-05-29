Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Holdings Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,487,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 961,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.61. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $34.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUPN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.