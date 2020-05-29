SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $192,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $215.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

