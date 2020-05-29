Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,500 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

