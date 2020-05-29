Swiss National Bank Acquires 700 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of THG opened at $102.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

