Swiss National Bank Buys 1,400 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ALLETE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.34. ALLETE Inc has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $88.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

