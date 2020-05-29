Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of B2Gold worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in B2Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,092,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 51,707 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in B2Gold by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,010,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 179,769 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,366,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 711,978 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,908,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 170,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,411,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,811,000 after buying an additional 990,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTG opened at $5.16 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

