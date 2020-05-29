Swiss National Bank Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nevro were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nevro from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.08.

NYSE NVRO opened at $126.45 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

