Swiss National Bank Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $142.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day moving average is $134.85.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

