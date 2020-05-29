Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

