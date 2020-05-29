Swiss National Bank Purchases 400 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of AGCO worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in AGCO by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth $1,191,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AGCO by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $57.71 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

