Swiss National Bank Purchases 79,800 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Nordstrom worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 61,180.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 29.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cleveland Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

