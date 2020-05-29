Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $108.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.