Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $140.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $121.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.