Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 2,562 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,705 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 12.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7,987.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Longbow Research lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at $751,224. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WHR opened at $121.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.02. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

