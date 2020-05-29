Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 2,743 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $222,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

