Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after buying an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,056,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 876,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after buying an additional 427,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,399,000 after buying an additional 390,294 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $249,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $893,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WH shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.65. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

